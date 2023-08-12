NIA detains sixth accused in Islamic State module case

Shamil Saquib Nachan was detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday for actively advocating terrorist activities of a foreign terrorist organisation in the Pune Islamic State module case.

The NIA has made six arrests so far in this case.

Shamil Saquib Nachan, who is accused and resides in Thane, Maharashtra, was found to have participated in the creation, training, and testing of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) used in terrorist attacks.

In connection with the Bombay bombs that occurred in Mumbai in 2002 on the Mumbai Central, Vile Parle, and Mulund trains, Shamil’s father, Saquib Nachan, had been found guilty in three cases.

Shamil had been collaborating with a total of five other the accused, including some other suspects, including Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Simab Nasiruddin Kazi, and Abdul Kadir Pathan.

Imran Khan and Mohammed Yunus Saki, two of the accused, were ‘Sufa terrorist gang’ members who were on the run.

In a case involving the recovery of explosives from a car in Rajasthan in April 2022, the NIA had listed them as one of its ‘most wanted’ individuals.

These IS sleeper module members, including Shamil, were working out of a home in Kondhwa, Pune, where they had organised and taken part in a workshop for building bombs and IEDs as well as assembled IEDs.

At this site, they had also conducted a controlled explosion to test an IED they had made.

On August 3, the NIA declared that the accused had planned to carry out terrorist actions with the intention of upsetting the nation’s peace and communal harmony. As part of the ISIS objective, they had intended to wage war against the Indian government.