White House comes up with a cyber contest to fix flaws in the security system of the US govt infrastructure

On Wednesday, the White House issued a statement unveiling a multimillion-dollar cyber competition aimed at promoting the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and rectify vulnerabilities in the security infrastructure of the US government.

Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology in the US government, stated, “The cybersecurity landscape is a continuous battle between offense and defense.” She emphasized that malicious actors are already leveraging AI to accelerate the identification of vulnerabilities and the creation of malicious software, which underscores the urgency of this initiative.

Various organizations across the United States, spanning healthcare groups, manufacturing companies, and government institutions, have experienced hacking attacks in recent times.

Samy Khoury, Canada’s cybersecurity head, echoed similar sentiments last month, highlighting that AI has been employed for activities like crafting phishing emails, developing malicious code, and propagating disinformation.

The White House announced a two-year competition with rewards totaling approximately $20 million, led by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the US government agency responsible for advancing technologies for national security.

Prominent technology giants deeply involved in the AI revolution, including Google (Alphabet), Anthropic, Microsoft, and OpenAI, will provide access to their systems for this challenge.

Neuberger emphasized the aim of the DARPA AI challenge, stating, “We intend to foster a broader community of cyber defenders who will utilize the AI models from these participating companies to enhance our cybersecurity efforts, employing generative AI to reinforce our cyber defenses.”

To ensure the immediate application of the “winning software code,” the US government has assigned this responsibility to the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), a group of experts dedicated to enhancing the security of open source software. This measure underscores the government’s commitment to swiftly leveraging the outcomes of the competition to bolster cybersecurity.