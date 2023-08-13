Country announces new Covid-19 travel rule for expats, international passengers

Manila: The Philippine government has announced Covid-19 travel rule for expats, international passengers flying in and out of the country. As per the new rule, Filipino expats and international travellers are no longer required to present Covid-19 vaccine certificates at the airport.

All arriving international travellers are accepted regardless of their vaccination status. For departing travellers, however, vaccination requirements may differ.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr officially lifted the state of public health emergency due to Covid-19 in July.