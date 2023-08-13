Delicious Beef Bellari Recipe

Here’s a simple beef bellari recipe:

Ingredients:

– 500g beef, cut into bite-sized pieces

– 2 onions, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, chopped

– 2 green chilies, slit

– 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– 2 tablespoons oil

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pan and sauté the chopped onions until they turn golden brown.

2. Add the ginger-garlic paste and green chilies. Sauté for a minute until fragrant.

3. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy.

4. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well.

5. Add the beef pieces and cook on medium heat until they are browned on all sides.

6. Add a little water, cover the pan, and let the beef cook until tender. You may need to add water occasionally to prevent sticking.

7. Once the beef is cooked, sprinkle garam masala and give it a final stir.

8. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

9. Serve the delicious beef bellari with rice or roti.

Enjoy your flavorful beef bellari dish!