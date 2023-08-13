Emirates announces temporary closure of some check-in counters

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has announced temporary closure of some check-in counters. The airline informed that some check-in counters will be shut for three weeks.

The First Class check-in counters at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport will remain shut until September 1. ‘Emirates Skywards Gold members travelling in Economy Class are requested to proceed to our premium check?in counters in Area 6 in the meantime,’ the airline said.

Also Read: Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian shares worth Rs 7543 crore in August

Emirates passengers can drop off their luggage at the airport the night before their trip at no charge. Passengers who are departing from Dubai can check in early and drop off their bags 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US or Tel Aviv.