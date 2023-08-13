Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian shares worth Rs 7543 crore in August

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold Indian shares worth Rs 7543 crore in August. According to data released by National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ), FPIs bought Rs 3,272 crore worth of Indian equities in August. They infused Rs 6,241 crore as of August 11, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net sum of Rs 2,034 crore from Indian equities during August 1-5. FPIs injected Rs 1,151 crore into the Indian debt market during August 1-5. In terms of sectors, FPIs continued to buy auto, capital goods and financials.

FPIs invested over Rs 40,000 crore each in the last three months (May, June and July). The net inflow was Rs 46,618 crore in July, Rs 47,148 crore in June and Rs 43,838 crore in May. Before March, FPIs pulled out Rs 34,626 crore in January and February. With this, inflow in the equity market reached Rs 1.21 lakh crore, and while the same for debt stood at Rs 21,600 crore so far this year.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.