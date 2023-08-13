Gokulam Kerala narrowly defeat Kerala Blasters in thrilling seven-goal Durand Cup match.

In a thrilling encounter at the Mohun Bagan Ground, former champions Gokulam Kerala FC emerged victorious with a 4-3 win against Kerala Blasters FC in a Group C match of the Durand Cup held on Sunday.

The match kicked off with an early advantage for Gokulam, as Cameroonian defender Aminou Bouba found the net with a header from a corner kick in the 17th minute. The lead was short-lived, however, as Nigerian forward Justine Ojoka Emmanuel equalized for Blasters in the 35th minute.

Gokulam reestablished their lead before halftime when Sreekuttan’s header found the back of the net in the 43rd minute. Spanish striker Alex Sanchez added to their advantage with a goal in the first minute of added time, sending Gokulam into the break with a 3-1 lead.

After the break, midfielder Abhijith extended Gokulam’s lead further with a powerful strike, making it 4-1. Prabir Das, making his debut for Blasters, managed to pull one back in the 54th minute.

Although Adrian Luna narrowed the gap to 3-4 in the 77th minute, Gokulam held on to secure the victory and three crucial points. This win followed Gokulam’s previous victory over Indian Air Force FT, where they won 2-0 in their opening match, putting them at the top of the group with six points from two matches.

Kerala Blasters FC, on the other hand, will face Bengaluru FC next on Friday at 6 pm in their upcoming match.