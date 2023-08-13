India launch date of Volvo C40 Recharge announced: Details

Mumbai: Volvo Car India has officially announced the launch date of its electric car, the C40 Recharge coupe-SUV in India. The new all-electric SUV will be launched in the markets on September 4 at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. It will be the Swedish carmaker’s second electric SUV in the country, following the XC40 Recharge.

Volvo C40 Recharge is a born electric vehicle (BEV). It means the vehicle was designed from the ground up to be an electric vehicle. Online bookings are set to begin soon. The delivery of the all-electric coupe SUV is expected to begin in September.

Also Read: Honda launches 2023 CD110 Dream Deluxe: Price, features

This new coupe SUV will be the first Volvo vehicle to utilise the new Pixel LED headlights. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish. The new Volvo C40 Recharge comes with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument dashboard, compact vertically-stacked AC vents, high-quality leather upholstery and a black-finished cabin with wooden accents.

The Volvo C40 Recharge will be powered by twin motors, one on each axle, giving a combined output of 402 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds. The coupe SUV can be fully charged from 0 to 100% in just 27 minutes when connected to a 150 kW DC fast charger. It can run 530 km on a single charge.