India’s gross direct tax collection rise 15.73%

New Delhi: The gross direct tax collection in the country surged 15.73% till August 10 in the current financial year 2023-24. The gross direct tax collection is at o Rs 6.53 lakh crore during this period. Data released by the income tax department revealed this.

Net direct tax collection after adjusting refunds stands at Rs 5.84 lakh crore. This is 17.33% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

The collection is 32.03% of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for current fiscal 2023-24. Refunds amounting to Rs 69,000 crore have been issued till August 10, which are 3.73%t higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.