Kunchacko Boban reprising beloved role as Kozhummal Rajeevan for fans’ delight

Kunchacko Boban is set to reprise his role as Kozhummal Rajeevan from last year’s blockbuster ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu.’ The character will make a comeback in the upcoming film ‘Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranaya Kadha,’ directed by Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval.

This movie marks Malayalam cinema’s first spin-off, and it revolves around Suresh (Rajesh Madhav) and Sumalatha (Chithra Nair), the lead characters from ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu.’ Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval, who directed the original film, has also penned the script for this spin-off.

The film is produced by Immanuel Joseph and Ajith Thalapally, with co-production from Ratheesh Poduval, Jai K, and Vivek Harshan. Cinematography is handled by Sabin Ooralukandi. The production team includes talents like production designer K K Muralidharan, editor Akash Thomas, music composer Don Vincent, and creative director Sudhish Gopinath.

Notable contributors also include line producers Manu Tomy and Rahul Nair, art directors Jithu Sebastian and Mithun Chalisheri, sync sound-sound designer Anil Radhakrishnan, sound mixing expert Sinoy Joseph, and lyricist Vyshakh Sugunan. The movie’s visual aesthetics are enhanced by costume designer Liji Preman and special costume designer Sujith Sudhakaran, while makeup is done by Libin Mohanan and stunts are coordinated by Mafia Sasi.

Binu Manamboor serves as the production controller, Egg White handles VFX, Rishad Muhammad captures stills, and Yellow Tooths designs the posters. The choreography team includes Dancing Ninja, Sheruf Shariff, Anakha, and Rishdhan. With this impressive lineup of talent, ‘Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranaya Kadha’ promises to be an exciting cinematic experience.