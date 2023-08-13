NIA Conducts Raids in Kannur, Malappuram Amidst PFI Crackdown

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated searches at residences in Malappuram and Kannur as part of the extensive crackdown on the banned group, Popular Front of India (PFI). These searches have targeted the houses of former PFI activists, marking a significant development in the ongoing operation. In Kannur, the NIA team executed searches at three locations: Kodaparamba, Kannur City, and Pallipram. Beginning at 4:30 am on Sunday, the searches were concluded by 9:30 am.

Simultaneously, NIA officials conducted raids at four residences in Vengara, Tirur, Tanur, and Rangattoor in Malappuram. As the operations unfold in these locations, the NIA’s determined efforts to curb the activities of the banned organization are evident.

Earlier, on August 1, the NIA took action against Green Valley Academy in Manjeri after revealing that the PFI had been using the facility for arms training and physical conditioning of its members. Notably, Green Valley Academy has been identified as a prominent Arms and Physical training center for PFI in Kerala, underlining its significance to the organization’s operations.

The NIA’s nation-wide campaign, dubbed ‘Operation Octopus,’ aims to combat PFI’s alleged involvement in terror funding and money laundering. This proactive initiative gained momentum after the central government declared PFI an unlawful association on September 28, 2022. Utilizing the provisions of the UAPA Act, the government imposed a temporary ban on PFI for a period of five years, signifying a crucial step in curbing its activities.