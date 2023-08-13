Nokia launches two new feature phones in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Nokia launched two new feature phones- Nokia 130 Music and Nokia 150- in the country. The Nokia 130 Music is priced at Rs. 1,849 for Dark Blue, Purple colour variants. The Light Gold variant is priced at Rs. 1,949.

The Nokia 150 (2023) is available in Charcoal, Cyan, and Red colours. It is priced at at Rs. 2,699. Both handsets will be available for purchase at retail stores, on the Nokia website, and through other online partner stores.

Both feature phones are equipped with 2.4-inch displays. The Nokia 130 Music model comes with a QVGA panel and a tactic keypad. The phones carry 1,450mAh batteries each.

The Nokia 130 Music supports microSD cards of up to 32GB and offers both wired and wireless modes of FM radio, alongside its MP3 player. It comes with a Micro USB (USB 1.1) port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset can store up to 2000 contacts and 500 SMS.