Severed, burnt body parts of individual discovered in Koyilandy, Kozhikode

The Koyilandy region in Kozhikode was rattled by the grim discovery of charred and decomposed human remains in a paddy field on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Rajeevan, a skilled painter hailing from Arikkulam, who had been missing for the past week.

The distressing find came about as law enforcement initiated an investigation aided by a drone. Sunday morning brought the revelation of a suspected human leg fragment, prompting local residents to raise the alarm.

Subsequent examination led to the recovery of additional leg parts, compelling the residents to promptly notify the local police. Presently, authorities, assisted by forensic experts and a canine unit, are meticulously scouring the area for evidence.

It’s emphasized that a conclusive determination of the cause of death can only be reached following thorough laboratory analysis. Additionally, a significant discovery of footwear and clothing articles was made amidst the surroundings.

As the investigation unfolds, the community is left unsettled by the tragic fate that befell Rajeevan, while law enforcement races against time to piece together the puzzle and deliver justice.