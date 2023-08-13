To bust banned organization PFI’s conspiracy, NIA conducts raids in 5 states

In an effort to thwart the Popular Front of India’s (PFI) plot to ‘disturb’ peace by inciting communal strife and destabilise the nation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a number of raids and searches across five states on Sunday.

Total of 14 places were searched by the terror investigation agency, including those in Malappuram, Kannur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Murshidabad, West Bengal, and Katihar, Bihar. The NIA discovered that during the raids, damning digital devices and papers were taken.

The central probe agency has been working to unravel and thwart the attempts by PFI and its top leadership to ‘create’ an armed cadre and raise a ‘PFI Army’ to establish an ‘Islamic Caliphate’ in India by the year 2047 through acts of terror, violence and sabotage, the NIA probe claimed.