TVS Raider Super Squad Edition launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company has launched the Raider Super Squad Edition in the country. The bike is offered at a price of Rs 98,919 (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the Indian market. The new bike draws inspiration from the iconic Marvel Super Heroes – Black Panther and Iron Man.

The Super Squad Edition of TVS Raider is powered by 124.8cc petrol engine which generates top power of 11.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and highest torque of 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The new TVS Raider 125 Super Squad Edition retains a single-pod headlight with integrated DRLs, fuel tank shrouds, a split-style seat, a single-piece pillion grab-rail, and a side-slung exhaust. It also has a LED headlight, an LED taillight, bulb-type turn indicators, a digital display, and a combined braking system.

The bike use telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock to handle the shock absorption duties. Braking duties are handled by a 240mm petal-type disc brake at the front and a 130mm drum unit at the back. This motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels that are shod in tubeless tyres.