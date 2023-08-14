5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Meghalaya and parts of Bangladesh

On Monday evening, an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck Meghalaya and the northern area of Bangladesh, according to authorities. No immediate casualties or property damage were reported. The earthquake occurred at 8.19 pm, with its epicenter located 49 km southeast of Cherrapunjee in Meghalaya, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. The quake’s depth was 16 km. An official from the Regional Seismological Centre mentioned that the epicenter was near the Dawki region of the West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya. The tremor was experienced across Meghalaya, as well as parts of Assam and West Bengal. Despite this, no reports of harm or property destruction have been received by the disaster management authority. Due to the northeastern states’ position in a high seismic zone, the region frequently encounters earthquakes.