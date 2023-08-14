50+ dead in Himachal rains; rescue operation ongoing

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that more than 50 individuals have lost their lives in the past 24 hours due to landslides and persistent rainfall. An additional concern is the potential trapping of over 20 people under debris. Ongoing search and rescue operations are underway in the region. In response, the state has decided to forgo cultural festivities on Independence Day. Sukhu revealed, “Over 50 people have lost their lives in the state in the last 24 hours. Over 20 people are still trapped, the death toll can also increase. Search and rescue operation is underway. We have taken the decision not to organise any cultural programme on the occasion of Independence Day.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep distress at the loss of lives and conveyed his condolences to the affected families. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are actively involved in rescue and relief efforts. The state government also announced the cancellation of train movement between Kandaghat-Shimla due to a washed-out railway track after a landslide in Shimla’s Summer Hill area. DSP Vijay Raghuvanshi reported that eight bodies were recovered, and rescue operations are ongoing despite the challenging rain conditions.

President Droupadi Murmu and BJP national president JP Nadda extended condolences and support to the state. Earlier, a cloudburst in Solan claimed seven lives and destroyed homes. IMD predicted further rain in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

The HP Traffic, Tourist, and Railways Police advised alternative routes due to road closures. In summary, heavy rains have caused substantial casualties and damage in Himachal Pradesh, triggering a massive rescue effort and calls for support from various quarters.