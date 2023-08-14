After Madhya Pradesh BJP lodges complaint against Priyanka, Congress responds

Following the filing of a complaint against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress retaliated against the BJP.

In response to the Congress leader’s tweet accusing the BJP-led state of corruption, BJP leaders have lodged a complaint against her. Priyanka was accused of ‘speaking fake news’ by the BJP because of untrue claims that state contractors were required to pay a 50% commission.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Congress has said, ‘BJP is clearly seeing its defeat in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections. The party is completely nervous and distraught due to the visible defeat. See the result of this furore- when Mrs Priyanka Gandhiji raised her voice against the 50% commission scam going on in Madhya Pradesh…’

‘So, to hide their corruption, the BJP government got FIRs registered against them in 41 districts. If the BJP was with the truth, they would have answered it in front, instead of trying to suppress the truth by hiding behind the police as usual. But we are not afraid. The truth will be in front of the public very soon. People will not forgive you. Destruction black, opposite intellect,’ it said.