Ahead of Independence Day, explosive device discovered in J&K’s Baramulla

Security personnel found and detonated an improvised explosive device in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla area on Monday, officials said. This was one day before Independence Day.

The IED was discovered in a bag near a college in the Kanispora area of the district by a patrolling team of the army and police, they reported.

They said that once a bomb disposal team was called to the scene, the IED was neutralised without any collateral damage.

In the past, a suspicious bag was discovered by the side of the road in Heeri, Kupwara district, north Kashmir.

one officer reported that ‘an explosive shell has been recovered from the bag that was later destroyed by the BDS.’