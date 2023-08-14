Civic Body Sets Up Probe as Maharashtra Hospital Records 18 Deaths in 24 Hours

Eighteen patients have tragically lost their lives within the past 24 hours at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Thane, as revealed by civic commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Sunday. The grim toll encompasses 10 women and eight men, with six hailing from Thane city, four from Kalyan, three from Sahapur, and one each from Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, and Govandi in Mumbai. Additionally, one patient is from elsewhere, and one remains unidentified.

Of these unfortunate souls, twelve were aged 50 or above, shared Bangar.

Initially, state health minister Tanaji Sawant and local Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Gawde had reported 17 deaths.

To address this dire situation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed the formation of an independent probe committee, led by the health services commissioner and composed of the collector, civic chief, director of health services, an interventionist from JJ Hospital in Mumbai, and a civic surgeon. This committee will scrutinize the clinical aspects of the deaths.

The patients suffered from a variety of complications, including kidney stones, chronic paralysis, ulcers, pneumonia, kerosene poisoning, and septicemia, Bangar noted. Allegations of negligence have surfaced from some of the deceased’s family members, which the probe committee will investigate.

“We have shifted the entire COVID staff of 500 to this hospital and have appointed additional nursing staff. We’re also working towards establishing a round-the-clock post mortem facility,” Bangar stated.

Sawant has instructed the hospital’s dean to submit a report within two days, while a Thane Municipal Corporation official revealed that civic officials are thoroughly analyzing the deaths and inspecting records at the facility.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Gawde explained, “We have information of 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. We have been told the usual figure per day is six to seven.” He further shared that some patients arrived at the hospital in critical condition and succumbed during treatment.

Tanaji Sawant mentioned, “Of these 17, a total of 13 were in the ICU. A few days ago, five patients had died in the hospital. The state government has asked the dean to submit a report in two days.”

The tragic situation has sparked various reactions. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar expressed his heartbreak and criticized the administration’s lack of response despite earlier deaths. Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan noted his concern over “16 deaths” occurring in a single day in a 500-bed capacity hospital.

NCP leader and MLA Jitendra Awhad criticized the hospital’s management and urged corrective measures before it’s too late. State minister Aditi Tatkare termed the deaths unfortunate and assured efforts to prevent a recurrence. NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto called for a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Furthermore, CM Shinde has come under scrutiny for the medical negligence occurring in his hometown of Thane. Criticisms were directed towards the lack of attention to medical facilities in the region.

Hospital sources also reported that some doctors were affected by dengue, impacting the hospital’s operation.

In light of this tragedy, local MNS leader Avinash Jadhav emphasized the need for proactive measures to enhance the hospital’s efficiency.