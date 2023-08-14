Exciting 1-1 Draw Between Chelsea and Liverpool in Premier League

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino witnessed his reconstructed team’s resilience as they battled to a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in their Premier League opener. The match showcased a debutant defender, Axel Disasi, cancelling out Luis Diaz’s goal. The Colombian forward capitalized on a defense-splitting pass from Mohamed Salah to score for Liverpool in the 18th minute, testing Pochettino’s debut with Chelsea.

Liverpool’s initial lead was nearly doubled by Salah, but VAR confirmed his offside position. Chelsea fought back, equalizing in the 37th minute when Disasi, recently signed from AS Monaco, capitalized on a scrambled corner, driving the ball home from close range after a Ben Chilwell header.

Although Chilwell managed to net the ball after rounding goalkeeper Alison Becker just two minutes later, VAR ruled it offside. The second half saw Chelsea dominate possession, unable to secure a second goal. Liverpool’s substitute, Darwin Nunez, came close to clinching victory with a deflected shot in the dying moments.

Pochettino, previously with Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, promised an enjoyable style of football in his notes, receiving applause from Stamford Bridge fans as the team left the pitch. This contrasted sharply with the gloomy atmosphere of the previous season, which witnessed multiple managerial changes and their worst Premier League finish in decades.

In addition to Disasi’s standout performance, newcomer Nicolas Jackson and academy graduate Levi Colwill impressed for Chelsea. Colwill managed to thwart Salah’s advances after a challenging start. Liverpool’s coach, Juergen Klopp, introduced Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in the midfield.

Interestingly, Chelsea’s goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, amid transfer speculations to Real Madrid, did not even find a place on the bench.