Gulf country announces temporary road closure for eight hours daily

Doha: Public Works Authority( Ashghal) min Qatar announced temporary road closure. The Al Dababiya Street will be closed in one direction from Al Al Khafji Street to Duhail Street. The road will be closed for traffic for 8 hours every day from 10pm to 6am, starting August 16 to September 2, 2023.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

The authority urged all motorists wishing to turn towards Al Dababiya Street to continue straight on Al Khafji Street then turn right towards Al Shefallahiya Street and then right towards Al Duhail Street then right towards Al Dababiya Street to reach their destinations.