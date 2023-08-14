Heavy rains in HP result in 22 fatalities, including 9 in Shimla due to landslides

Devastating rainfall struck Himachal Pradesh on Monday, resulting in the tragic loss of 22 lives. Among these fatalities, nine individuals were tragically trapped under the debris of a collapsed temple and houses in two separate areas in Shimla.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Chief Minister, conveyed that the remains of nine victims were retrieved from the wreckage of a Shiv temple in the Summer Hill vicinity. Another location, the Fagli area, witnessed multiple houses being engulfed by mud and sludge.

Meanwhile, in the Solan district, a cloudburst led to the unfortunate demise of seven members from a single family. The aftermath of the cloudburst resulted in the washing away of two houses in Solan. Despite the rescue of six people, seven others lost their lives in the Jadon village due to the calamity, as reported by a police official.

Tragic details of those who perished emerged, including the identities of the deceased: Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8), and Raksha (12). Solan’s Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh, provided this information.

In the Balera panchayat region of the district, two children lost their lives when their makeshift residence succumbed to a landslide. The authorities managed to recover the body of one child. Additionally, another woman met her fate in a landslide in Banal village within the Ramsheher tehsil. Deputy Commissioner of Solan, Manmohan Sharma, confirmed these events.

In Hamrpur, the Deputy Commissioner revealed that three individuals had sadly passed away, while two others remained missing due to the relentless rainfall in the district. An appeal was made to all district residents to exercise extra caution amidst the adverse weather conditions and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities.