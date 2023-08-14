In Goa, statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj found to be vandalised

According to authorities, a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that was built in Karaswada a village, which is close to Mapusa town in North Goa, has been found to have been vandalised.

An inquiry into the incident, which happened on Sunday night, was promised during a visit to the community by a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi.

Dalvi promised that the offenders will be found and detained quickly. On Monday morning, the village was tense after the sculpture was found to have broken.

Speaking to reporters, Carlos Ferreira, a North Goa MLA, criticised the move and claimed that supporters of the 17th-century Maratha monarch had resolved to erect a new statue there as soon as possible.

The’shiv premis’ (followers of Shivaji Maharaj) have sought a comprehensive probe into the occurrence, according to Prashant Walke of the local organisation Swarajya Gomantak Sanghatna.

‘This is an insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The culprits should be identified immediately, arrested and given strict punishment,’ Walke said.