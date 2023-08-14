Indian Railways announces special trains connecting these cities: Details

Kolkata: Indian Railways has decided to start a special train between Sealdah and New Jalpaiguri. The decision was taken to cater the heavy rush of passengers. The train will cover a distance of 571 km and will have a total of 11 stoppages. Passengers can book their tickets through the Internet and the Passenger Reservation System (PRS).

The Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri Express special will halt at a number of stations which include – Naihati, Bandel, Katwa, Azimganj, Jangipur Road, and Malda town in both directions.

The 03103Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri Express special train will leave Sealdah at 23:40 and will reach New Jalpaiguri the next day at 10:45 am. Similarly, the 03104 New Jalpaiguri -Sealdah Express special will leave New Jalpaiguri at 12:15 noon and reach the same day at 23:50. Both trains will have 19 coaches, which include 17 AC 3-Tier coaches and 2 power cars.

Passengers of this train will have to pay a special fare in addition to mail/Express fare. Indian Railways will not offer Tatkal booking for this train. Also, Concessional booking will not be permitted. The ticket fare of the Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri Express special train is Rs 1,170.