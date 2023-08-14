Indian Railways revises stoppages and timing this Vande Bharat Express: Details

Visakhapatnam: Indian Railways has revised the stoppage and timings of Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express . The South Central Railway (SCR) zone took this decision due to heavy passenger rush.

The national transporter allowed one more stop for the train. The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will stop at 5 stations instead of 4. These are – Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal. Samalkot station falls under the jurisdiction of Vijayawada Division of SCR.

The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 699 kms in 8 hours and 30 minutes. The railways has also revised the timings of train connecting the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Timing of 20833 VSKP-SC Vande Bharat Express:

Arrival at Samalkot – 07:14 hrs

Departure from Samalkot – 07:15 hrs

Arrival at Rajahmundry – 07:55 hrs

Departure from Rajahmundry – 07:57 hrs

Arrival at Vijayawada – 09:50 hrs

Departure from Vijayawada – 09:55 hrs

Arrival at Khammam – 11:00 hours

Departure from Khammam – 11:01 hours

Arrival at Warangal – 12:05 hours

Departure from Warangal – 12:06 hours

Timing of Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express:

Arrival at Warangal – 16:35 hours

Departure from Warangal – 16:36 hours

Arrival at Khammam – 17:45 hours

Departure from Khammam – 17:46 hours

Arrival at Vijayawada Junction – 19:00 hours

Departure from Vijayawada Junction – 19:05 hours

Arrival at Rajahmundry – 20:58 hours

Departure from Rajahmundry – 21:00 hours

Arrival at Samalkot – 21:34 hrs

Departure from Samalkot – 21:35 hrs