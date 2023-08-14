Kerala’s CPM Protest Against Centre’s ‘Economic Sanctions’ Starting Sep 11

CPM’s M V Govindan accused the Centre of imposing economic sanctions on Kerala and announced a public protest from Sep 11. During the Puthuppally assembly bypoll campaign, Govindan criticized the Congress-led UDF for not opposing the sanctions. He stated that the party would organize massive protests across Kerala against the Centre’s financial policies and the UDF’s stance on price rise and unemployment.

Govindan argued that both the BJP-led Centre and the UDF were neglecting people’s problems and instead blaming the Left government. He alleged that their actions were pushing the state into a financial crisis. The Centre’s measures, including withholding GST compensation and reducing Kerala’s share in central taxes, were contributing to this crisis.

While the Left government tried to address price rise and unemployment, Govindan claimed neither the Centre nor the UDF offered assistance and both only blamed the administration. He mentioned UDF MLAs agreed to meet the Union Finance Minister but failed to appear, while LDF MLAs presented a memorandum to discuss the financial crisis due to Centre’s policies.