On August 15, government will sell tomatoes for Rs. 50 per kilogramme

The national government mandated on Monday that tomatoes be sold at a retail price of Rs 50 per kg starting on August 15th by the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED). The decision was made by the Department of Consumer Affairs in light of the drop in tomato prices in the wholesale markets.

Tomates are sold by NCCF and NAFED in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan’s Jaipur and Kota, Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj, and Bihar’s Patna, Muzaffarpur, Arrah, and Buxar.

On July 24, the government intervened to solve the skyrocketing prices, and tomato retail sales began in Delhi-NCR. In addition to 15 outlets in Noida and Greater Noida, NCCF operates 70 mobile tomato shops throughout Delhi.

Tomatoes were purchased by NCCF and NAFED at a retail price that was first set at Rs 90 per kg but then dropped to Rs 80 per kg. Starting on July 20, it was further discounted to Rs 70 per kg. Additionally, using the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, the organisation sells tomatoes to consumers.

The NCCF and NAFED began acquiring tomatoes from markets in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra for retail sale at consumption centres at the Department of Consumer Affairs’ direction, which resulted in a sharp increase in costs.

The NCCF and NAFED agencies purchased 15 lakh kg of tomatoes up till August 13th.