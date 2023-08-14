Randeep Surjewala’s comment, ‘BJP voters are raakshas’ sparked controversy

Randeep Surjewala, a leader in the Congress, was criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday for referring to those who support it as ‘raakshas’ (demons). The BJP said that the words were an indication of the party’s ‘frustration after failing to launch its prince’—a jab at Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP and those who support it are referred to as ‘raakshas’ by Randeep Surjewala, who caused a significant uproar by using this term. ‘Those who support the BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and vote for them are also referred to as ‘raakshas’. I curse them (BJP-JJP) now in this land of the Mahabharata, the Rajya Sabha member stated.

A video of the remarks made by the Congress general secretary was distributed by several BJP leaders. The Congress has become irrelevant as a result of numerous election defeats, according to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and such absurd remarks show that the party has resolved to remain in opposition eternally. He made these remarks on X, formerly known as Twitter.

‘Having failed to launch the prince again and again, the Congress has now started abusing the public,’ BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Amit Malviya, chairman of the BJP’s IT unit, claimed that the Congress party’s current viewpoint has caused popular support to erode. Malviya predicted that the grand old party would endure further humiliation in the court of the people.

‘Rahul Gandhi’s close aide Surjewala is calling those who vote for BJP ‘demons.’ He also bestows curses. Due to the mental state of the Congress, its courtiers, and its elite, the party and its leaders have already lost popular support. But for now, they have yet to face humiliation in the court of public opinion,’ Amit Malviya tweeted in Hindi.