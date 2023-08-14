Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the volatile session on August 14. BSE Sensex settled at 65,401.92, up 79.27 points or 0.12%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,434.50, up 6.20 points or 0.03%.

About 1509 shares advanced, 2101 shares declined, and 165 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers in the market were LTIMindtree, Divis Labs, Infosys, HUL and Reliance Industries. Top losers included Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, State Bank of India and Tata Steel.

Also Read: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian, Bangladeshi expats win Dh100,000 each

On the sectoral front, except Information Technology and FMCG, all other indices ended lower. Metal index down nearly 2%, while power, realty and PSU Bank down 0.5% each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed 0.5% each.