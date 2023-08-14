Student suicides might have been prevented, Stalin sends letter to President

In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin said that student suicides would have been prevented if the state’s bill to abolish the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) test had received approval.

Days before to the Tamil Nadu chief minister’s letter, a 19-year-old Chennai-based MBBS hopeful took his own life after failing to get a seat in the NEET.

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, also asked her to sign the Tamil Nadu Admission to Under Graduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021, which would remove state applicants for medical school from the NEET and instead base admissions on Class 12 grades.

‘I wish to draw your kind attention to the unfortunate consequences due to the delay in the grant of assent to the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021 and urge you to provide the assent immediately,’ Stalin said.

‘The Tamil Nadu government has been consistently opposing NEET for admission to medical courses, considering the fact that the NEET-based selection process favours urban students and those who can afford expensive coaching classes and is therefore inherently against the poor and underprivileged,’ MK Stalin wrote in his letter, describing the current NEET selection process as discriminatory against the poor and underprivileged students.

‘It has been our considered view that the selection process should only be through the +2 marks, the outcome of school education, rather than a separate entrance exam which is an unwanted additional stress on students,’ MK Stalin added.

‘Each day of delay in its implementation costs not only valuable medical seats to deserving students but invaluable human lives to our society. I, therefore, solicit your immediate intervention in the matter and urge you to accord assent at the earliest to the above Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly,’ MK Stalin said in the letter.