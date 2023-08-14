US to roll out a decades-old antibiotic repurposed as a preventive pill to fight sexually transmitted infections

The United States is set to introduce a preventive pill, repurposing a decades-old antibiotic called DoxyPEP, in its ongoing battle against sexually transmitted infections (STIs). This pill, which contains doxycycline, has been found to significantly reduce the risk of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis when taken after unprotected sexual encounters, as reported by AFP on Friday (August 11).

The introduction of DoxyPEP by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raises important considerations. The CDC must balance the imperative to contain the record-high rates of STIs affecting millions of Americans against the potential for fostering antibiotic-resistant strains.

Jonathan Mermin, a senior CDC official, emphasized the importance of innovation and creativity in public health, stressing the need for additional tools in this fight against STIs.

DoxyPEP is primarily targeted at high-risk groups, such as gay men and transgender women with previous infection histories. Some clinics are already prescribing the pill as word spreads about its effectiveness.

A 37-year-old man named Malik in Washington shared that his doctor recently recommended using doxycycline as a “morning-after pill” following risky sexual encounters, an approach he had to take on two occasions.

Research trials have demonstrated the effectiveness of DoxyPEP in three out of four cases. One of the co-leaders of a US trial, Annie Luetkemeyer, highlighted the findings, indicating that there was about a two-thirds reduction in sexually transmitted infections every three months among participants.

The research involved recruiting 500 individuals from San Francisco and Seattle, primarily from communities of men who have sex with men and transgender women. The pill showed the greatest efficacy against chlamydia and syphilis, with reductions of approximately 80 percent, while the effectiveness against gonorrhea was about 55 percent.