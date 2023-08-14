Windies Secure Series Victory, Defeating India in 5th T20I Match

In a crucial showdown, the Indian batters faltered when it mattered most, handing West Indies a decisive victory in the fifth T20 International (T20I) match. This marked a significant moment as West Indies secured the series win with a 3-2 score, inflicting captain Hardik Pandya’s first bilateral series defeat. The match saw opener Brandon King’s outstanding 85 not out off 55 balls, leading the way for a relatively easy 18-over chase.

Following a batting masterclass the day prior, the Indian batters struggled to replicate their performance. Apart from Suryakumar Yadav’s gritty yet effective 61 off 45 balls, the team posted a below-par total of 165/9 after opting to bat on a used pitch that had slowed down. Despite the challenging conditions, Suryakumar managed to exhibit his skill, hitting four fours and three sixes during his innings.

In response, Nicholas Pooran (47 not out off 35 balls), who has been a challenge for India, exhibited fluent batting but was overshadowed by King’s brilliance. The two compiled a partnership of 107 runs for the second wicket, propelling West Indies towards victory despite three weather-related interruptions.

The West Indies batsmen made a smart decision to handle Kuldeep Yadav’s (0/18) bowling cautiously and attacked other bowlers with confidence. Unfortunately for India, Yuzvendra Chahal (0/51 in 4 overs) had a forgettable day.

The West Indies maintained their momentum after a solid start, with Pooran taking advantage of the short-pitched deliveries from Indian bowlers. Between Pooran and King, they hit 10 sixes, with King contributing six of them.

The challenge for India primarily lay in their batting approach. The track’s slowness impeded their progress, preventing them from achieving the desired momentum. Despite Suryakumar’s notable performance, the overall batting lineup struggled to adapt to the conditions.

The pitch, which showed grip from the beginning, proved to be the undoing of many Indian batters. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (2/24 in 4 overs) and off-spinner Roston Chase (1/25 in 4 overs) capitalized on the conditions, claiming three wickets while conceding only 49 runs in their combined eight overs.

While the Indian batters fought, some unfortunate dismissals altered the course of the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal (5) attempted a reverse sweep but fell to Hosein’s delivery that turned and bounced unexpectedly. Shubman Gill (9) missed an opportunity to survive by not reviewing a leg-side appeal against Hosein.

Tilak Varma (27 off 18 balls) exhibited a fluent performance but fell prey to the pitch’s challenges, with Chase taking a spectacular return catch. This dismissal marked a turning point in India’s downfall.

Suryakumar Yadav managed to achieve his 15th T20I fifty, despite struggling at times due to the pitch’s unpredictability. However, Sanju Samson (13 off 9 deliveries) and skipper Pandya (14 off 18 balls) faced difficulties. Pandya’s slow start and subsequent dismissal added pressure to Suryakumar’s efforts. The Indian team pushed to reach a competitive score with contributions from Axar Patel (13) and Mukesh Kumar, but ultimately fell short.