5 challans issued for Kanpur man’s scooter when it parked at his house

After receiving five challans for a man’s scooter that was parked at his home, a complaint was opened at the Kanpur police commissioner’s office. The complainant stated that the traffic infraction receipt was issued on his licence plate and was also associated with another car.

He claimed that his scooter was actually parked at home when the challans were issued.

The complainant, Radhacharan Dwivedi, is an accountant by trade and has lodged a grievance with the police commissioner’s office. An investigation into the situation has been mandated by the police.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Radhacharan Dwivedi said, ‘My scooter was parked at home, but I received multiple challans for it. I feel helpless because the number is showing on someone else’s vehicle.’

Radhacharan claims that while his scooter was parked at his home, he initially received two challans and then three more on consecutive dates. He was shocked because he had never driven his two-wheeler on the road where the challans had been issued.

Radhacharan has filed a complaint and informed authorities that it looks that one of his motorbikes’ licence plates is associated with another vehicle.

A staff officer at the Police Commissioner’s Office said, ‘We have received a complaint from a person who claims that his scooter’s number is visible on someone else’s vehicle. We have ordered an investigation into the matter.’