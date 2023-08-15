AIIMS Darbhanga construction gets ‘best available’ land from Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has emphasized that the state government has allocated the “finest available land” for the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga, asserting its strong connectivity. He expressed curiosity about whether the Centre aims to prolong the project.

Kumar’s statement follows Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s recent claim that the land provided by the state government isn’t suitable for the premier hospital’s construction. Kumar clarified that initially, the government proposed converting the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) into AIIMS. Although the Centre initially agreed, it later raised objections.

Kumar highlighted that the current land for AIIMS is optimal and well-linked, including proximity to Darbhanga airport. He questioned the Centre’s intentions, implying a potential motive for delaying the project.

Kumar insisted that the Centre must construct AIIMS on the same land if it desires the project in Darbhanga. He affirmed that his government is actively developing the state’s infrastructure, including roads, bridges, colleges, and institutions, without relying on central contributions.

Addressing rumors of contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh, Kumar dismissed them, emphasizing his focus on uniting non-BJP parties ahead of the polls. He predicted more political parties would join the INDIA group.

Furthermore, Kumar noted that some parties in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are aligned out of fear rather than genuine support. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to independent development, indicating its self-reliance in driving Bihar’s progress.