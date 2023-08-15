Bookstore in Dubai gives away academic books for free to students

Dubai: BookHero, a bookshop in Dubai is giving away academic books for free to any student. Any student who show proof of current academic enrolment can get books free of cost.

BookHero has been doing this initiative for the past 7 years. BookHero founder Montserrat Martin said this year they have around 5,000 academic books in grade school, high school or college – and each student can get up to 4 books.

The initiative will run until September 4 at BookHero’s branch inside Oasis Mall, located on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.