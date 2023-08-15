Chhattisgarh news anchor’s partner arrested for her murder, 5 years after disappearance

During a review of unresolved cases involving missing women and children in March, authorities in Chhattisgarh’s Korba uncovered a perplexing situation regarding a local news anchor who vanished nearly five years ago. Upon revisiting the case, investigators now suspect that she was murdered in October 2018 by her live-in partner, with assistance from two accomplices who subsequently buried her body in a secluded location. Interestingly, this site has since been covered by a national highway.

All three suspects involved in the alleged crime have been apprehended, with the police indicating that they have pinpointed the area beneath the highway where the victim’s remains are believed to be interred. Legal authorization is now being sought to excavate that portion of the highway.

Salma Sultana Lashkar, then 25 and employed by a local news channel, crossed paths with the primary suspect, Madhur Sahu (37), in 2018. Sahu, who owned a gym and worked as an instructor, formed a romantic relationship with Lashkar, and they began cohabiting in a Korba city apartment.

However, sources within the police reveal that both individuals harbored suspicions and faced financial difficulties. On October 21, 2018, a confrontation between Sahu and Lashkar escalated, leading to Sahu allegedly strangling her with a stole. A friend of Sahu’s, Kaushal Shrivas (29), reportedly assisted in the crime. Subsequently, Sahu enlisted the help of another friend, Atul Sharma (26), to bury the victim’s body near the Kohadiya bridge in the city. Interestingly, a year later, construction began on a national highway that would pass through that very location.

When Lashkar’s family attempted to contact Sahu for information about her whereabouts, he claimed that she had departed for Mumbai for work. However, as time passed and she failed to attend her father’s funeral in January 2019, suspicions heightened within the family. Consequently, they approached the Kusmunda police station in Korba and filed a missing person report. Unfortunately, the case made little progress and was eventually abandoned by the police.