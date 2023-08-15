Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower today in Kerala market. Sovereign gold price remained firm in the last two days. Today, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,640, down Rs 80 per 8 gram. Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in India will remain shut today due to Independence Day.

In the global markets, gold prices eased today, as U.S. bond yields and the dollar remained elevated ahead of the retail sales data. Price of spot gold slipped 0.2% to $1,905.10 per ounce, trading near its lowest level in 1-1/2 months hit in the previous session. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.3% to $1,938.20. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund fell 0.4% to their lowest since January 2020.

Price of spot silver eased 0.1% to $22.58 an ounce and platinum fell 0.3% to $899.05. Palladium slid 0.4% to $1,264.38.