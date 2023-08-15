Delicious Homemade Classic Jelly Donuts Recipe

Here’s a classic jelly donuts recipe for you:

Ingredients:

– 2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast

– 1/4 cup warm water

– 3/4 cup warm milk

– 1/4 cup granulated sugar

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

– 1 large egg

– 3 cups all-purpose flour

– Vegetable oil for frying

– Your choice of jam or jelly

– Powdered sugar for dusting

Instructions:

1. In a small bowl, dissolve the yeast in warm water. Let it sit for about 5 minutes until foamy.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the warm milk, sugar, salt, butter, and egg. Mix well.

3. Add the yeast mixture to the mixing bowl and stir to combine.

4. Gradually add the flour and knead the dough until it’s smooth and elastic, about 5-7 minutes.

5. Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover it with a clean kitchen towel, and let it rise in a warm place for about 1 hour or until doubled in size.

6. Punch down the risen dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface.

7. Roll out the dough to about 1/2 inch thickness. Use a round cookie cutter to cut out dough rounds.

8. Place a small spoonful of jam or jelly in the center of half of the dough rounds.

9. Place a plain dough round on top of each jam-filled round and press the edges together to seal.

10. Place the filled donuts on a baking sheet, cover them with a towel, and let them rise for about 30 minutes.

11. While the donuts are rising, heat vegetable oil in a deep pan to about 350°F (175°C).

12. Carefully add the donuts to the hot oil and fry for about 2-3 minutes on each side until they are golden brown.

13. Use a slotted spoon to remove the fried donuts from the oil and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.

14. Allow the donuts to cool slightly before dusting them with powdered sugar.

15. Serve the classic jelly donuts warm and enjoy!