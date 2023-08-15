DK Shivakumar, deputy chief minister of Karnataka, suggests cabinet change

Karnataka’s deputy chief minister, D K Shivakumar, stated on Monday that the state’s Congress team will be reorganised in order to form a new team and that there may be cabinet changes in the coming days.

This was said by Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, at the KPCC general body meeting.

‘We have to prepare a good foundation for 2024 (Lok Sabha polls) and 2028 (next assembly polls). We will have to revamp the KPCC in the days to come, we will have to relieve some Ministers. We will certainly have to make changes. From block to district to KPCC level, we will have to revamp and build a new team,’ Shivakumar said.

After serving in the Cabinet for 2.5 years, senior party leader and Minister of Food and Civil Supplies K H Muniyappa urged his colleagues to make room for new faces in his speech.

‘This is my personal opinion….The decision of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister is made by the high command, not us. But it will be good for all of us, except the first-time ministers, to make way for others after 2.5 years ,’ he said.

‘It is not good for us to expect others to just look on, without sacrificing. We have become a model for the entire country by implementing five guarantees. Similarly, by introducing a new practice of making way for others after 2.5 years, we will become a model for the nation,’ he added.

There has been significant resentment in the party over those who applied for too many positions but were unsuccessful in getting into the Ministry.

KN Rajanna, Madhu Bangarappa, Laxmi Hebbalkar, M. C. Sudhakar, Mankal Vaidya, Suresha B S (Byrathi Suresh), N. S. Boseraju, and B. Nagendra are the eight first-time ministers in the current cabinet.