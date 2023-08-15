DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Indian equity markets to remain closed today

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today , August 15, on account of Independence Day. There will be no trading activities in India’s stock market today. There will be no action in equity segment, equity derivative segment, SLB segment. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain closed for trading on Tuesday.

In the year 2023, after the Independence Day, there are 6 more stock market holidays left. These are Ganesh Chaturthi (September 19), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Diwali Balipratipada (November 14), Gurunanak Jayanti (November 27), and Christmas (December 25).

 

 

