Indian Railways to introduce new Vande Bharat Express connecting these cities: Details

Jaipur: Indian Railways has decided to operate another Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan. The train will connect Jodhpur with Jaipur. The new semi-high speed train will be operated and maintained by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.

The Jodhpur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express train is composed of 8 coaches. It will have two types of seating arrangements – AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. During its journey, the Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express will halt at 5 railway stations. These are – Mavli Junction, Chanderiya, Bhilwara, Ajmer Junction and Kishangarh.

The train will cover a distance of 430 kms in 6 hours. This will be the fastest train on the route followed by Kavi Guru Express and Udaipur-Jaipur Superfast Special. Both the trains cover the same distance in 06:55 hrs and 07:10 hrs respectively.

The new Vande Bharat Express connecting Udaipur City with Jaipur has a high rise pantograph. This will be the world’s second high-speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.