Mistakes to avoid in a relationship

Every relationship comes at a point when intentionally or unintentionally we do take our partner for granted and make common mistakes which can destroy the relationship.

Here are five terrible mistakes you should avoid making in a relationship:

Being pretentious in a relationship: If you think something is not right in your relationship then you have to stop being pretentious. Sit with your partner and talk about it.

Lying to your partner for their happiness: If you lie to your partner for anything, it is more like fooling them rather than making them happy for a couple of seconds.

Not acknowledging your partner: Never forget to appreciate your partner with these two things -Thank you and I love you. These two things will always make them feel special no matter what.

Not accepting their true self: This is one of the common mistakes in a relationship when one person tries to change the other as per their convenience. Understand that every individual is different.

Playing around with someone else: If you are cheating on your partner whether physically or emotionally, it will definitely sabotage your relationship.