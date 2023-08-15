New York City-based chef to alter perceptions of insects from ‘creepy crawlies’ to ‘sustainable’ dietary options

Insects are finding their way onto the upscale dining scene in New York, introducing a unique twist to the city’s constant buzz. A chef who initially delved into cooking insects as part of an art project four years ago is now determined to reshape people’s perceptions about these critters, aiming to transform them into a “nutrient-dense” and “delectable” component of everyone’s diet.

Joseph Yoon, a chef based in New York City, along with his initiative, Brooklyn Bugs, seeks to revolutionize how insects are viewed from mere “creepy crawlies” to viable and sustainable dietary choices.

Having embarked on a mission to spotlight the extensive array of flavors, textures, and nutritional advantages offered by over 2,100 edible insect species worldwide, Yoon expressed his genuine fondness for insects in an interview with Daily Sun. He finds their incredible diversity captivating and underscores their crucial role in ecosystem health and biodiversity.

The chef emphasizes that edible insects encompass a spectrum of flavors, ranging from nutty and crispy to cheesy, citrusy, and coconut-infused. His objective is to present people with a rich assortment of tastes, textures, and innovative cooking possibilities using edible insects.

Yoon advocates for integrating insects into familiar dishes to normalize their consumption. He suggests incorporating insects into preferred meals. For example, he recommends adding crickets to fried rice or mixing cricket powder into cheese sauce for mac and cheese.

According to a 2013 report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), approximately two billion individuals globally consume insects as a sustainable protein source. While the consumption of insects, particularly in Western nations, often triggers feelings of revulsion, the challenge of sustainably feeding an ever-expanding global population is pushing edible insects into the spotlight as a viable protein source.

Given projections that the Earth will house around nine billion people by 2050, and considering the need to double food production to meet their needs while minimizing environmental harm, the livestock industry’s toll on the environment is a growing concern. The livestock sector accounts for 14 to 17 percent of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.

In contrast, insects like crickets require significantly less feed to produce the same amount of protein as traditional livestock. For example, crickets need six times less feed than cattle, half the feed required by pigs and broiler chickens, and four times less than sheep.

While the concept might seem unconventional, the movement to embrace insects as a nutritious and environmentally friendly protein source is not new. In Europe, an estimated nine million people consumed insects and insect-based products in 2019, with projections suggesting this number could rise to 390 million by 2030. In the United States, pioneers like Patrick Crowley introduced insect-based products as early as 2012.