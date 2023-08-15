Retail inflation hits 15-month high in July

New Delhi: Retail inflation in the country touched a 15-month high in July. Retail inflation in July is at 7.44%. %. Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) revealed this.

Previously, high inflation was recorded at 7.79% in April 2022. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 % in June 2023 and 6.71% in July 2022.

The inflation in the food basket was 11.51%t in July. It was at 4.55% in June and 6.69 % in July 2022, as per the data. The retail inflation in vegetables year-on-year was 37.43% while the rate of price rise in ’cereals and products’ was 13%.

Meanwhile, the wholesale price-based inflation remained in the negative territory in July. The wholesale price-based inflation was at (-) 1.36% in the last month. This is for the fourth straight month that the inflation is remaining in negative.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India is made after reviewing the CPI.