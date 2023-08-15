DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Retail inflation hits 15-month high in July

Aug 15, 2023, 09:31 pm IST

New Delhi: Retail inflation  in the country touched a  15-month high in July.  Retail inflation in July is at  7.44%. %. Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) revealed this.

Previously, high inflation was recorded at 7.79% in April 2022. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 % in June 2023 and 6.71% in July 2022.

The inflation in the food basket was 11.51%t in July. It was at  4.55% in June and 6.69 % in July 2022, as per the data. The retail inflation in vegetables year-on-year was 37.43% while the rate of price rise in ’cereals and products’ was 13%.

Meanwhile, the wholesale price-based inflation remained in the negative territory in July. The  wholesale price-based inflation  was at (-) 1.36% in the last month. This is for the fourth straight month that the inflation is remaining in negative.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI)  is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index  (CPI) is a  price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay  in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India  is made after reviewing the CPI.

 

