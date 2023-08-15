Rising Toll: Thane Civic Hospital Records 21 Deaths

Three more patients have passed away at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Thane district, operated by the municipal authorities. This brings the total death toll to 21 since the previous Saturday. Authorities have initiated the transfer of patients in stable conditions and new admissions to a nearby civil hospital, provided they consent to the relocation. This move was confirmed by officials on Monday.

Sandeep Malvi, Thane’s Additional Municipal Commissioner responsible for health services, reported that in the 24-hour period ending on Monday morning, three additional patients lost their lives at the hospital, and one patient was brought in already deceased. However, Malvi did not reveal the specific causes of their deaths.

The number of fatalities at the Kalwa-based hospital has diminished within the past 24 hours. Malvi asserted that the information is being compiled and analyzed. Over the period of Saturday to Sunday, the CSM Hospital recorded 18 deaths. In response, Chief Minister Shinde directed the establishment of an independent committee to investigate the clinical aspects of these deaths.

Since the previous Saturday, a total of 21 patients have succumbed at the municipal corporation-operated facility. Officials have highlighted that the CSM Hospital has been handling a patient load close to 600 individuals daily, exceeding its designed capacity of 500.

Due to ongoing renovations at the nearby Civil Hospital in the city, the burden of patient care has fallen on the Kalwa facility. Former Thane mayor Naresh Mhakse, also serving as the spokesperson for the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, commented on Sunday about this situation.