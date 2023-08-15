Spain’s Carmona Leads Team to First Women’s World Cup Final

In a captivating match on Tuesday, Olga Carmona’s late strike propelled Spain to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Sweden, securing their place in the Women’s World Cup final for the first time. Carmona, who wore the captain’s armband, unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the area in the 90th minute. The ball ricocheted off the crossbar and found the back of the net, just two minutes after Sweden’s Rebecka Blomqvist had equalized the score. The intense showdown played out in front of a fervent crowd of 43,217 at Eden Park.

Salma Paralluelo, who had previously been the hero in the quarterfinal against the Netherlands, gave Spain the lead with a crucial goal in the 81st minute. The strike injected energy into what had been a cautious and slow-paced affair. The victory marked a significant achievement for ‘La Roja,’ especially considering the turmoil they had experienced less than a year ago due to a player revolt that had fractured the squad. Spain will now vie for the championship on Sunday, facing either co-hosts Australia or England in the decisive match.

Sweden, on the other hand, exits the tournament after yet another defeat at the semifinal stage. Their journey had seen them reach the semifinals four years ago in France and also in last year’s European Championship. In this encounter, Spain’s attacking prowess clashed with Sweden’s resolute defense. While Spain dominated possession and exhibited early energy, it took until the 14th minute for Carmona to launch a narrowly wide shot from long range. Aitana Bonmati, a dynamic presence in midfield, also unleashed a wild shot that veered beside the right post from the area’s edge.

Throughout the first half, Sweden showcased their defensive resilience and surged forward with set-piece pressure, ending the half with the upper hand. Approaching halftime, a tense moment unfolded for Spain as Nathalie Bjorn set up an unmarked Fridolina Rolfo in the box. However, the Sweden winger’s volley was expertly thwarted by goalkeeper Cata Coll.

Persistently pressuring, Sweden continued their offensive efforts, prompting Spain’s coach Jorge Vilda to make an early substitution, introducing Paralluelo for Alexia Putellas. Paralluelo’s impact was almost immediate as she played a cut-back pass to Alba Redondo, who, unfortunately, shot wide and into the side netting.

With only 11 minutes remaining, Paralluelo seized the opportunity once again, capitalizing on a poor clearance to slot the ball into the right corner, sending Spanish fans into a frenzy. As regulation time dwindled, Sweden managed to level the score when Lina Hurtig’s header found an unmarked Blomqvist, who struck the ball into the net.

However, Carmona’s late-game heroics sealed the victory for Spain in a dramatic twist. Her fierce strike deflected off the underside of the bar, defying goalkeeper Zecira Musovic’s efforts, and crossed the line. This triumph adds another chapter to Spain’s historic journey at the Women’s World Cup.