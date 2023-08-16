3 killed, 4 injured as truck collides with auto in Telangana’s Warangal

Warangal: Three people were killed and four injured after a truck collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw at Yellanda village of Warangal district on Wednesday, the police said. The incident took place when the truck collided at speed with the three-wheeler at Wardhannapet, according to the police.

‘An auto collided with a truck in Yellanda village. Three people died on the spot and another four, who sustained injuries, were rushed to a nearby hospital. The truck was registered in Rajasthan. The truck was headed towards Warangal from Khammam while the auto was speeding in from the opposite direction’, Srinivas, inspector at Warangal police station, said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway, police said. Further details are awaited.