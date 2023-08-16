After a four-year wait, Thrissur’s skywalk is finally inaugurated.

After a patient four-year anticipation, the skywalk at Sakthan Nagar in Thrissur was inaugurated on Independence Day, marked by a splendid ceremony that drew a crowd of hundreds.

During the inaugural event, K Radhakrishnan, the minister responsible for welfare of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward classes, and devaswoms, emphasized the forward-looking approach of the LDF government, stating, “LDF government’s goal is to provide a better life for the future generations. The state has witnessed huge progress in infrastructure development in the past seven years.”

The skywalk, stretching 279 meters across Sakthan Nagar, was built at a cost of Rs 8 crore, standing as the longest skywalk within the state. This innovative passage links several key areas, including the Sakthan bus stand, vegetable market, fish and meat market, Pattalam market, and golden flea market. The facility is projected to serve approximately 50,000 individuals daily and features two elevators as well as a solar power system.

Looking ahead, Thrissur Mayor M K Varghese shared plans for further enhancements, revealing that two additional elevators are in the works. Furthermore, he disclosed that the skywalk’s air-conditioning system will be implemented in the upcoming second phase of development.

Sakthan Nagar, the bustling heart of Thrissur, witnesses tens of thousands of vehicles navigating its streets daily, making it a critical junction. Unfortunately, it’s also known for being one of the most accident-prone areas in the city.