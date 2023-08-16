After father-son suicide, DMK to launch statewide campaign against NEET

The DMK is strategizing a statewide drive against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), aiming to spotlight its drawbacks, particularly its impact on the mental well-being of students and their parents. A prominent member of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu revealed that the recent tragic demise of 19-year-old Jegadeshwaran and his father P Selvasekar following the young man’s inability to clear NEET-2023 starkly highlighted the adverse consequences of NEET on both youngsters and their families. In response, Chief Minister MK Stalin declared that the state government would abstain from the ‘At Home’ celebration at the Raj Bhavan during the Independence Day festivities, as a protest against the stance of the Tamil Nadu Governor, RN Ravi.

The opposing AIADMK has accused the DMK of insincere sympathy in light of student suicides attributed to NEET failures. Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK’s general secretary and former Chief Minister, harshly criticized CM Stalin and the DMK, asserting that despite holding 38 out of 39 Lok Sabha seats, the DMK had not raised its voice against NEET in Parliament. Palaniswami contended that the DMK’s vocalization on the issue lacked concrete action to abolish NEET. As both the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK engage in a battle of words over NEET, Tamil Nadu’s political discourse revolves around the matter, with both sides striving to gain advantage.

Palaniswami emphasized that the DMK vehemently opposes NEET and is planning an extensive statewide campaign to address it—a stance that contrasts with its earlier criticism of the examination. In summary, the DMK’s campaign against NEET is gaining momentum, while the political landscape in Tamil Nadu revolves around this contentious issue.